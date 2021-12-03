Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $43.53

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.53.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 234.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 45,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,467. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

