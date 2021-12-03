Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $29.10

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 17,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,703. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $6,383,984.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,325,606 shares of company stock valued at $27,645,084.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

