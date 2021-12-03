Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,886 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 383,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 66,954 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,472 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.