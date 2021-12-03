Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

