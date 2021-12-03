Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Lifted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Evergy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Evergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 199,864 shares of company stock worth $12,761,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.72 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

