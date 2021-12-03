Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

MPC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

