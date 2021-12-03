Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Essex Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 127,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.83. 76,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,925. The company has a market cap of $415.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

