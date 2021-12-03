Essex Savings Bank Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 378,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $365.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

