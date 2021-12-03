Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 9,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.