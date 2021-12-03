Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. 26,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

