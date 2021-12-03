BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,477. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

