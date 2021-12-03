Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 33,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

