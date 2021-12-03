Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

