Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 153,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,420. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $382.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock worth $700,275,070. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

