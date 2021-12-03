Hoese & Co LLP Has $119,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 367,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,405,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.