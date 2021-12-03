Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 794 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

