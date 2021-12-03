Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $73.08. 266,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,073. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

