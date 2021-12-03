Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $19.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 9,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.