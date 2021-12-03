BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

