Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0802

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

