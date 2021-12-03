Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 404 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,046,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

MET opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

