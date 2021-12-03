Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,042. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

