Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 37.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.