Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 37.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

