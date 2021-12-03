Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in November

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF remained flat at $$30.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.