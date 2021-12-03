Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 475,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.