Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in November

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 1,497,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of GNZUF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

