PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

PVH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

