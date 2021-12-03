Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

