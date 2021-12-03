Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

