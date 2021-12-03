Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 73.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $262.41 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day moving average of $306.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.