E&G Advisors LP Invests $942,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 21,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,484. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

