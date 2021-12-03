iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. 55,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,230. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $107.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13.

