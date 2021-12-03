Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,537 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,131. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43.

