Zhang Financial LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.