Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.10% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $3,326,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 127.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.85. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $473,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $108,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,709 shares of company stock worth $5,869,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

