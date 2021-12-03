BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.740 EPS.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. BRP has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

