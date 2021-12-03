Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,869. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

