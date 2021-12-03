The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 2.3% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,561. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

