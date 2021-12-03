NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,553. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

