Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

VTWG traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.95. 45,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,517. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $191.43 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $220.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

