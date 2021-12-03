Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $304.66. 2,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $232.15 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.90 and a 200-day moving average of $274.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

