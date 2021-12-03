First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
