First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

