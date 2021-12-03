SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.