SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,211. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

