SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SCWX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,211. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
