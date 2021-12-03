WINk 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00626226 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

