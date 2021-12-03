Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $5,501,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

