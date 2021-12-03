Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.80% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.