Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.63

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.63 and last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 38526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,580. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

