AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 6,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

