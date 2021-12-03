Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 11.5%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $251.50 and last traded at $254.21. Approximately 17,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 425,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.24.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $92,870,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

